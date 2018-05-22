GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Florida and USF will meet three times in the next decade.

“This is a unique scheduling opportunity that allows us to get three games against a quality FBS opponent, with two at home and one in a great venue in Tampa,” Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. “A lot of Gator fans will have the opportunity to attend that game and we are looking forward to being able to play a regular-season game in central Florida.”

The Gators and the Bulls have agreed to play in Gainesville in 2022 and 2025, while Florida will travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2023.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to host South Florida twice in The Swamp and also play them in Raymond James Stadium," Florida head coach Dan Mullen said. "The Tampa/St. Petersburgh area is an important recruiting footprint for us and our players will love playing another game in an NFL stadium."

This is the latest addition which feature an in-state school. Florida will also play Miami in Orlando in 2019.

The Gators last played USF during the 2010 season - Florida won that game 38-14.