Florida football has seen some attrition the last week with defensive back Brian Edwards announcing his intentions to transfer and 2019 offensive line signee Deyavie Hammond heading to JUCO.

Right now, Florida is currently at 78 on scholarship for the upcoming season. This number includes players that have not enrolled like: Wardrick Wilson, Dionte Marks and Arjei Henderson. The trio is expected to enroll for the fall semester, however.

In addition, this number also counts Noah Banks. Banks has a medical condition that has prevented the lineman from participating in team practice ever since he fell ill during bowl prep last fall. UF and Banks have been working closely with medical professionals to determine his future.

A quick glance at the chart above will show that the Gators will have the ability to field a veteran side, however, that can not be said for 2020 and 2021.

Since Edwards' news hit on Monday, lets start at looking at corner.

The good news for Dan Mullen and company, they have plenty of talent at the position. At this time one can easily assume that CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson will start with Kaiir Elam (now Florida's most important recruit in 2019 in my opinion), CJ McWilliams, Jaydon Hill and Chester Kimbrough all behind them.

Hill did enroll in January but was coming off an ACL tear and was limited in the spring, however, GT has heard a lot of praise about the DB from those inside the program.

Trey Dean, who played corner last year as a freshman when Wilson went down with an injury, could very well slide back outside if needed since John Huggins has proven himself capable at nickel.

What do these numbers mean for the 2020 class?



With the loss of both Deyavie Hammond and Brian Edwards, the Gators will have 21 scholarships open in the 2020 class - this factors in the 14 seniors on scholarship and the seven open spots.

However, UF should have the ability to sign a few more players in the 2020 class when you consider a few younger players eligible to enter the NFL draft early. Some of the players that could very well enter the draft are: quarterback Feleipe Franks, wide receiver Trevon Grimes and corners Wilson and Henderson.

There is also the likelihood that Florida will have some deciding to transfer away from the program, which means Mullen and company could sign a full class in 2020.