Texas A&M and Florida State were additional schools under strong consideration for Thomas, who also camped with the Gators over the summertime.

Thomas, a 6-foot-5.5, 277-pound junior who now attends Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar, returned the Swamp for Saturday's victory against Tennessee and labeled UF as his leader shortly after.

The Gators expanded their 2021 recruiting class on Monday evening after versatile defensive lineman Christopher Thomas, Jr. served up a verbal commitment to Dan Mullen's staff.

"Once I get there, we will have brand new facilities and all. I just love everything about it and it makes me feel home. And they're also sponsored by Jordan, and I'm a big shoe fanatic."

"They're more than just football. It's a family," Thomas told GatorsTerritory . "I love the campus and it's a small town. It's what I'm used to. Gainesville's not that big of a town.

Thomas says it was Dan Mullen and defensive line coach David Turner who were on the receiving end of tonight's pleasant news.

"They were extremely excited," Thomas said. "You could hear them banging on their tables or whatever they were banging on. They were just congratulating me and welcoming me to the family. They said I'm a very humble person and they like guys on their team like that."

Thomas had been communicating with multiple coaches prior to today's commitment as well, especially since Sept. 1. Defensive line coach David Turner serves as his lead recruiter, but Todd Grantham played a significant role in UF's pursuit as well.

"I like how they're not afraid to speak their minds and how they're not selfish coaches," Thomas said. "They always want to hear whatever I got to say. I feel like they can be father figures when I'm not home."

With Thomas in the fold, the Gators now hold commitments from six juniors, with four of them ranked inside the Rivals250. Joining Tyreak Sapp, Thomas becomes UF's second defensive line commit as well.

Thomas doesn't know his exact stats, but says he has recorded double-digit tackles and two sacks through five games.

"My skill set is probably my drive and hustle," Thomas said. "I'm not going to stop until the whistle blows. Whether I make the play or not, I know I'm always going to make some type of disruption on the line."

