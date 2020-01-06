Gators freshman Scottie Lewis was rewarded with his first SEC weekly honor on Monday, as the 6-foot-5 guard was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Lewis, who is averaging 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds through 13 games, is the first Gator to receive that honor since Andrew Nembhard did twice during the 2018 season.

In Saturday's double-overtime victory against Alabama, Lewis recorded his first career double-double behind 15 points and 10 rebounds, and knocked down all six of his free throws attempts as well.

At one point in the game, the Gators were trailing by 21 points before racking up 50-plus in the second half en route to 104-98 victory.

A product of Hazlet, N.J., the former five-star prospect is leading the Gators in blocks and steals as well, averaging 1.6 for both.

Up next for the Gators is a Jan. 7 road matchup against South Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPNU, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

