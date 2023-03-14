(Special to 1st and 10 Florida by Florida Athletics)



The Gators will travel to Salt Lake City for the first time in program history to face the Utes in the second game of the home and home series.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gators' 2023 season opener against Utah will take place Thursday, Aug. 31 inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the schools announced Tuesday. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later time. PAC-12 television contracts, which govern Utah's home games, will determine time and broadcast information.





The trip will mark the first game played in Salt Lake City between Florida and Utah, and it will be the second of a home and home series between the schools. The matchup will also mark the first time UF hits the road to open a season since 2020 when the Gators traveled to Ole Miss.





Florida owns a 2-0 all-time record against the Utes after defeating them 29-26 in the Swamp last year to open the Billy Napier era. The first meeting between the teams was a 36-29 decision in favor of the Gators in Gainesville in 1977.