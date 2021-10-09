Gators secure dominant homecoming victory behind strong third quarter

Despite taking a 21-0 lead into the locker room, Florida’s first half performance against lowly Vanderbily Saturday afternoon certainly didn’t live up to the lofty Gator standard.

UF outgained the Commodores by just 15 yards through the first 24 minutes, and its shutout was only preserved by a goal-line drop and a pair of short missed field goals by the VU kicker.

A visibly animated Dan Mullen expressed his frustration to the Gator sideline, seen yelling at Emory Jones and Todd Grantham while heading toward the locker room. Mullen’s fiery rage lit a spark in the Gator offense, which scored another 21 points through the first six minutes of the second half.

Ultimately, Florida played to a stalemate the rest of the game to wrap up a 42-0 victory for UF’s first shutout since 2019 and the team’s third-straight homecoming victory.

The Gators started the game in dominant fashion, forcing Vanderbilt into a quick three and out and marching down the field on an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive.

Vanderbilt was forced into another punt after picking up a first down, which the Vanderbilt punter shanked terribly for just six yards. Florida capitalized on the excellent field position, as Jones found Ja’Quavion Fraziars in the endzone on a five-yard route to cap off a short 49-yard scoring drive.

Another dominant defensive possession for the Gators saw Vandy pick up just one yard, and a line drive punt was returned for 22 yards by Xzavier Henderson was returned up near midfield.

With strong field position and encouraging field position, the rout looked on for the Gators. But an Emory Jones interception on the first play of the drive returned possession to the Commodores and sent the Gator offense into a funk for the rest of the half.

Florida punted on its next two drives, gaining just 17 yards between them, while Vanderbilt finally started to find its footing on offense. VU strung together a pair of 44-yard and 52-yard drives that advanced themselves deep into Gators territory, but the Commodore special teams fiasco continued as kicker Joseph Bulovas missed a pair of 40-yard field goals.

A 51-yard pass from Jones to Nay’Quan Wright pushed the Gators inside the Vanderbilt 10-yard line, and Jones found a tight window on 3rd and 9 to Wittemore to give the Gators a three-score lead going into halftime.

Instead of UF’s usual offensive superstars, it was punter Jeremy Crawshaw that kick-started the Gator offense out of the locker room. With the Gators facing 4th and 4 after another sputtering offensive possession, the Aussie punter kept the ball and ran 28 yards across midfield for a first down.

After a pair of penalties backed UF up to 2nd and 26, Jones completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Dameon Pierce to increase the Gators lead.

UF completed their next two touchdown drives in less than a minute each, as Jones completed a pair of passes to Jacob Copeland for 75 yards on the first and then benefitted from strong field position on the second after a Florida interception.

The Gators returned to their mediocre offensive form, closing the game with an interception and a pair of punts, but Florida’s defense held firm and locked up its first shutout since playing Vanderbilt at the Swamp in 2019.

Florida will return to action next weekend in the Bayou, as the Gators will take on LSU Saturday from Death Valley. Kickoff is currently scheduled for noon.

