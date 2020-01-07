Florida basketball narrowly escaped South Carolina on Tuesday night in Columbia, beating the Gamecocks 81-68.

The Gators didn’t have their strongest start against the Gamecocks. In the first half, they struggled to find the lead, but once they did, they held onto it. After some back and forth, exchanging leads four times, Florida finally found its stride and rhythm. The Gators put up 40 points in the first frame, but also gave up 10 off of turnovers.

In the second half, the Gators tightened up, giving up just three points from turnovers.

Andrew Nembhard played a huge role in Florida's win over the Gamecocks. The sophomore racked up 21 points and 10 assists in the Gators victory, marking his first career double-double.

Nembhard is showing obvious signs of improvement and is starting to look more like the guy we expected to see earlier in the season. With this being his second consecutive game with 20+ points, he’s showing that he has a lot of potential when it comes to shooting.

In this game, he was 8-14 from the field, 3-5 from beyond the arc and 2-2 on free throws. He’s the ‘king of assists’ on this young team but is starting to prove he can put those points up himself.

Meanwhile, the Gators were faced with playing most of the first half without one of their top playmakers.

After racking up two fouls early in the first half, the Gators were without Kerry Blackshear for most of the first 20 minutes of the game. He played only two minutes in the first half, but Florida was able to hold its own, even without their star player.

The Gators went into the half with a three-point lead, 40-37, and were shooting better than the Gamecocks on both field goals and three-pointers. They also were winning the rebound battle with 20, while South Carolina had 12.

Blackshear came back in for the Gators in the second half for 18 minutes and scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

With this win the Gators move to 2-0 in the SEC, 10-4 overall this season. Florida will travel to Missouri (8-6, 0-2) on Saturday, Jan. 11 for their third consecutive SEC matchup. Tip-off is set for 8:30.