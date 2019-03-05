Dan Mullen's staff is already equipped with a pair of wide receiver commitments from Leonard Manuel and Ja'Quavion Fraziars, but continues to seek out additional 2020 pass catchers as well.

One of those juniors is Rivals250 prospect and Deerfield Beach standout, Aydin Henningham, who also has a visit scheduled with the University of Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Henningham boasts additional offers from Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky among others.