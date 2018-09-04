GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A lot can change for a program with a confident leader under center.

“I think I’m getting there," said Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks on Monday. "I’m getting more and more comfortable every day in [the offense] and they’re [the coaches] helping me with that progression coming a little faster.

"I feel more comfortable in it than I was in the summer and than I was in the fall, and then, I feel more comfortable in it than I was Saturday."

Saturday was a big turning point for the Gators signal caller. Franks threw for five touchdowns in just on half of work against Charleston Southern, and demonstrated a new found presence in the pocket.

“He played well, made good decisions, took are of the football, had a good command of what he was doing," said quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. "He was really communicating after each series of understanding what was going on. He felt really, really comfortable.

“It’s encouraging to see him go out there and apply it and play well for the first trip out," added Johnson. "Obviously, it’s a very long season and we have to continue to build on that each and every week and put ourselves in a position to go out there and play to the best of our ability.”

"He did what he needed to do and he prepared extremely well all camp and all week," said tight end RJ Raymond. "I think that’s a big reason why he came out and had so much success."

One game can really have an affect on a quarterback's psyche - especially one that had quite a few detractors trying to turn the tide against you since last November.

Confidence "is very, very critical to their success, especially for a young player," said Johnson. "The more success you have, and get off to a good start, it becomes contagious throughout the game. It becomes contagious to your teammates. I think it definitely shows throughout the entire team when you get off to a good start playing at the quarterback position.”

“It was very big for him," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "This offseason, this summer conditioning he really pushed himself and he came and worked on his leadership with the team. I feel like that was a big confidence boost for him. I feel like as the weeks go on he’s going to get even better.”

It's a new age of football, where every little detail is discussed and dissected during and days after the game on social media. If someone has an opinion on your performance, a quick mention on twitter will allow you to express your thoughts directly at the player.

"About half the quarterbacks in the country that lost got told on Twitter that they’re terrible," stated Johnson. "That’s the world we live in, it’s very polarized and to me that’s where the mental toughness comes in at the quarterback position, being able to block that stuff out and worry about what really matters, which is your teammates, your feedback from your coaches and your family. You’ve got to be able to handle that and not let it affect you in terms of how you prepare and how you get ready to go play.”

It's safe to say the 53-6 rout of the Buccaneers will go along way but the key is to keep building on it.

"The game is all about just keeping your head on a level platform and just going out there and playing the next play, playing the next week," said Franks. "We’ve gotta close that chapter of Charleston Southern and move on to Kentucky."

"I think the biggest thing is fall in love with your routine," explained Johnson. "It starts out here on the practice field. Work on the practice room and in the film room, understanding your opponent, understanding the plan and how it apply a little different every week for each opponent, and getting yourself ready to go perform at a high level.

"We really want to stress that at practice so you can get out there on Saturday and the game is slower than it is on the practice field.”

Although to Gator Nation this new confident Franks is a different side to the quarterback, his teammates are not surprised about the transformation. In their opinion, Franks had not been placed in a position to succeed.

Until now.

"He is more confident. He understands his reads, he understands his checks. He is a competitor and he is a playmaker as well," said offensive lineman Martez Ivey. "If you leave somebody open, he is going to hit the ball down there.

“I think he’s the same guy. He’s a great competitor and he just likes to compete," stated running back Malik Davis. "I think that’s all he did, and if he just keeps doing what he’s doing, the sky is the limit.”

"This offense it shows more, compared to last year," added Ivey. "This offense allows him to play confident, play fast and play free - thats the biggest difference I see with him. He is having more fun; he is more energetic; he is more positive from the huddle..thats how I see it"

His work ethic already paved the way for Franks to win the locker room's loyalty in the quarterback battle, on Saturday he won their confidence.

“I’m ready. He’s ready. I know he’s going to be ready," said Cleveland. "We’re just going to be out there and make plays and have fun.”

And confidence can go a long way.