Dan Mullen's staff has wasted no time expanding UF's recruiting net and identifying top targets in each region, and the class of 2020 will not be any different for the Gators.

On Wednesday, that proved to be true yet again after Florida dipped into Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More to serve up multiple offers, including one to Kenny Mestidor, the 16th-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals.

Mestidor, who checks in at roughly 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, is armed with additional offers from Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse and Western Michigan among others.