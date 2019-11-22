GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One last home game, one last chance for the Gators to prove themselves this season, and one last chance for some of Florida's most notable names to play under the lights at the Swamp.

The Gators will welcome in-state rival Florida State to Ben Hill Griffin for senior day next weekend, and this senior class has some unfinished business against the Noles.

This group hope to close out the season and their careers with their first home field victory against the Seminoles since Tim Tebow’s senior day back in 2009.

“Big game going on, senior night,” said senior running back Lamical Perine. “7:30, it'll be a great atmosphere and things like that. Just ready to get out there with my boys and play."

Perine has increased his draft stock this year by showing off his ability to be multi-faceted this season. He not only rushing for 520 yards, he also had 32 catches for 179 yards. His dynamic skill set has proven incredibly useful in Dan Mullen’s offensive scheme, allowing him to still be out there making plays even though Florida’s run game has lacked this year.

“Not being a basic running back that can just run the ball and pound people,” he said. “Being a guy who can protect your quarterback, being able to receive out of the backfield, things like that. They put me out wide, put me in the slot, just makes me a versatile player overall."

Along with Perine, who, Florida will say goodbye to a good portion of their stacked receiving corps as well as several other influential playmakers on both sides of the ball.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker David Reese, defensive back Jeawon Taylor and defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga and Luke Ancrum will all play their final game in Gainesville on senior day.

Meanwhile, Tommy Townsend will kick his last punt for the Gators just two years after taking over for his brother,Johnny Townsend, who now kicks for the Oakland Raiders.

Tommy’s had to punt significantly less than his brother when you look at their senior seasons. Due to the success of Dan Mullen’s offense, Tommy has only had to punt 38 times this season, compared to 64 in Johnny’s last year.

“I’ve been very blessed to have this new staff come in with Coach Mullen and give us the opportunity to bring Florida back to where it used to be, bringing the standard back,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for him to do that for us and help me and the other seniors go out on a good note.”

He remembers sending his brother off on senior day in 2017, and now he’s preparing for his own goodbye.

“It was pretty emotional,” he said. “We got really close in college. Obviously, we were together every day. We practiced together every day with football. It was sad to see him go and my parents were super emotional about that. I think my parents are going to be hit hard with this one since I’m the last one coming through.”

As the Townsend era comes to an end, so will the era of having a receiver room full of experience and talent.

Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond , and Van Jefferson are all closing out their college careers against Florida State.

Unselfishness has been the motto this season for that group, and they’re keeping that same energy for senior day. All of Florida’s receivers are close and just want to see each other succeed. In fact, Jefferson’s hopes for his senior day have nothing to do with the number of touches he’ll get.

“Tyrie is like my best friend,” he said. “He’s just like what a Gator looks like. He upholds that, so I would love to see him go out there and just have the best game of his career. That would make the senior night for me even better, you know to see him go out there and do that cause I know all the hard work that he’s put in and all the blood, sweat and tears that he gave to this program.”

Last year against Florida State, Cleveland went down with a collarbone injury that stopped him from declaring for the draft. Now, he’ll have the chance to play against them one last time and control his own destiny.

That unselfishness has made this group of receivers special, and they’ll go down as one of the most elite and dynamic set of receivers the University has ever seen.

“I’m going to miss those guys,” said Jefferson. “I came in and they accepted me as family as soon as I came in. It’s just been great to be a part of Gator Nation since I’ve been here, so I’ve got one last time to play in The Swamp, man, so I’ll try to do it big.”

Along with those four, Florida’s offense will also lose fifth-year offensive lineman Nick Buchanan who is happy to leave the team on a high note.

"It's just been great, all the buzz around the program,” he said. “We're out here doing what we're supposed to do as Gators, living up to the Gator standard, winning games, competing for championships, SEC, division titles, that's what it's all about. We're out here, the program's headed in a good direction."

That seems to be a mindset all of the seniors on this team have. The chance to have been a part of Mullen’s turnaround is something they said they all cherish.

“He accepted me in, you know, he let me become a Gator, so you know I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity that he gave me,” said Jefferson. “It’s been special, you know the bonds that I’ve created and the relationships I’ve made, you know, will last forever so it’s been great to be here and uphold that Gator standard and I’m going to miss it.”

“All the seniors, they done made a big impact,” added Perine. “Every senior that’s playing right now that got a big impact, every offensive senior and defense. So, I feel like we did that.”

This senior day is special. It is a chance to beat Florida State at home and leave their mark on this program means the world to these guys.

“That’s two things you can’t really beat, going out on a win in the Swamp and going out on a win against FSU in the Swamp,” said Townsend. “Those two things, they’d be amazing. These next two weeks we’re working hard to get out and go play well and finish on a good note.."