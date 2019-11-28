GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Gator Nation is set to say goodbye to 14 scholarship seniors on Saturday as No.8 Florida welcomes Florida State.

"My emotions are going to be high just because it’s my last game in the Swamp," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "Over the four years, I’ve just met a lot of people along the way, a lot of great people, and just building that relationship. This relationship will last a lifetime, and I’ll never forget the moments that I had in the Swamp. So, it’ll be very emotional for me Saturday."

Cleveland has certainly provided some memorable moments during his career at Florida. Who could forget the 98-yard touchdown catch against LSU in 2016 to help Florida seal the SEC East? Or how about the 63-yard touchdown as time expired against Tennessee?

"I think they’ll remember the Tennessee catch," Cleveland joked.

No doubt they will. But they will also remember her a Cleveland that was a team player. A player that bought in. A player that played well and played consistently on special teams - doing everything for the benefit of the team.

Honestly, this sums up the senior class.

This group was the center, the nucleus of Dan Mullen's side his first two season. This was the group that allowed the Gators head coach to turn around the program that was floundering.

One can say that this group of offensive skilled playmakers is the reason the Gators were able to become better.

"I don't get as much hate on Twitter for our offense anymore," joked senior receiver Josh Hammond. "I think we are definitely headed in the right direction. It'll be big for the university in the future with recruiting and things of that nature as well."

Hammond is the perfect example. He has always been willing to sacrifice for the greater good for the team-not caring that he did not start every game.

“Unselfish kids, every one of them,” offensive line coach John Hevesy said. “I mean, every one of them has done exactly what we've asked. You don't hear them complaining, you don't hear them moaning, and they've all worked to get themselves to this point in their senior season."

"Those guys, they made an impact as soon as they got here," said quarterback Kyle Trask. "They didn't redshirt. It kind of just open your eyes as to not taking any days for granted. I've been through the grind with them for four years, and you think it's never going to end. Those are the guys we came in and half of them are leaving, so I'll say it's very eye opening and very humbling."

On this Thanksgiving, Mullen is grateful for this group of veterans.

“I showed up and had an idea of how I want the program to be, and these guys believed in me. So that's a really special deal, emotionally,” Mullen said. “And then I also get to look at them, and say, hey, I know how far these guys have come, and that's emotional. That's what makes it kind of an emotional day"

"I just hope that we're remembered for the leading class that kind of helped turn this program around," said Hammond. "I think my freshman year we were kind of a dominant program, and then we dipped my sophomore year. Last year I think we really made that turn just to bring this university back to like national prominence, I should say. I think a lot of that had to go with this senior class buying into Mullen's program, doing everything the right way, working as hard as we can, getting other guys to work as hard as we can to be successful and put ourselves in the position that we're in."

Dan Mullen is 19-5 since his arrival to Gainesville and a lot of it is due to this senior class.

Hammond, Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Nick Buchanan, Lamical Perine, Tommy Townsend, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Adam Shuler, Jeawon Taylor, Luke Ancrum and Jacob Tilghman all did their part.

I think it's safe to say that Hammond's wish may just be granted.