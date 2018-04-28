Once again the Florida Gators had a good draft weekend. Florida was one of seven teams in the country to have at least five players selected in the draft. It marks the sixth time since 2010 (fourth year in a row) and 33rd time in UF history that five Gators were selected in the draft.

Another big-time draft stat is the Gators have had the third most first and second round picks over the last 10 years.

Here’s the full list:

o Alabama – 41

o Ohio State – 28

o Florida – 24

o Florida State – 22

o USC – 21

o LSU – 20

o Notre Dame – 17

o Clemson – 15

o North Carolina – 15

o Missouri – 14

At least one Florida player has been selected in every NFL Draft since 1952, the longest streak in SEC history.

Day One: Round One

The Gators' 2018 draft extravaganza began in the first round. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan was selected 29th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bryan racked up 62 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his time at Florida.

His first two seasons were not great. He didn’t see a ton of playing time due to guys at his position being very productive and he struggled a bit, but came on during his junior season by piling up 37 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Overall, UF has now had 52 first-round selections in its storied history and has totaled 17 first-round picks since 2007, which is third most among all schools nationally. Only Alabama (27) and Ohio State (18) have more, while Florida State (13), Notre Dame (11) and Clemson (10) trail the Gators.

In addition, UF has had 12 defensive lineman selected in the first round since 1989, which is most of any school over that span. Bryan is the first Florida defensive linemen selected in the draft's opening round since 2015, and he’s the 14th defensive linemen in UF history selected in the first round.

Day Two: Rounds Three and Four

Next up was defensive back, Duke Dawson, selected with the 56th overall pick in the second round by the Patriots. Dawson became the sixth Florida defensive back selected in the NFL Draft since 2016, joining Marcus Maye (second round, 39th, 2017), Quincy Wilson (second round, 46th, 2017), Teez Tabor (second round, 53rd, 2017), Vernon Hargreaves III (first round, 11th, 2016) and Keanu Neal (first round, 17th, 2016). UF has also had two defensive players selected in the first two rounds of the draft for the third consecutive year, which is the longest such streak in program history. Entering the 2018 draft, the Gators were tied with Ohio State and Miami (FL) for the most defensive backs selected during that span with five each, respectively.

New England has now drafted 14 Gators, most recently selecting Dominique Easley in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Patriots have now selected 14 Gators, which ranks tied for sixth among NFL teams. Dawson ended his career with 48 games played, six interceptions, three interception returns for touchdowns, 23 pass breakups and 82 total tackles. He will look to make an immediate impact in New England as a nickel corner in Bill Belichick's defense.

Day Three: Rounds Four, Five, Six and Seven

Day three saw a trio of Gators selected. Wide receiver Antonio Callaway went in the fourth round to the Browns, safety Marcell Harris going to the 49ers in the sixth round, and punter Johnny Townsend is headed to the Raiders after being selected in the sixth round as well.

Callaway became the ninth Florida wide receiver drafted since 2006. At 105th overall, Callaway is the highest drafted wideout since Percy Harvin went 22nd overall in 2009. In addition, the Miami, Fla. product joins Demarcus Robinson (fourth round, 2016), Andre Debose (seventh round, 2015), Riley Cooper (fifth round, 2010), Louis Murphy (fourth round, 2009) and Harvin as the only Florida wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft since 2009.

Callaway came into the draft with major character concerns stemming from his time at Florida. And right before draft week began, news broke that Callaway failed a drug test at the NFL Combine. Many, including myself, thought Callaway would not be taken in the draft after the most recent incident.

Obviously Browns GM Jon Dorsey felt that Callaway was too good of a talent to pass up. In an interview with ESPN, Dorsey says, "we have done extensive, I mean extensive background work here."

"We've actually had to go down to Gainesville. We've actually had people go to certain areas just to find out all about the specifics of the situation and we feel very good about where we are and where he is and where those things you were talking, what levels they're at. I feel very comfortable, we are, to make a move like this."

Dorsey said a player's character is important to the Browns.

"If you sit there and understand his situations and his life story, you can see a guy that strives to like, actually loves the game of football, but he likes structure, he likes routine and as long as you can ... you can see that there's a degree of humility with this person," Dorsey said.

"So you have to do your risk tolerance and say, 'OK, where are we here?' And I thought this was the appropriate level to kind of make a move like this."

After Callaway, we didn’t see a Gator taken for a little while, but that short drought ended in the fifth round when punter Johnny Townsend was taken 173rd overall by the Raiders.

Townsend Became Florida's all-time leading punter in program history with 11,090 yards and 240 total punts as he passed Eric Wilbur (9,900 yards & 231 punts) who held each record since 2006.

His average as a senior in 2017 (47.5) ranked second all-time in UF history behind his own average of 47.9 yards, which he set in 2016. Townsend led the nation and the SEC in punting yardage during his junior and senior seasons.

Following the departure of Marquette King, Oakland was in the market for a punter and Townsend was the guy they wanted.

“It’s great to get a Gator,” Raiders head coach John Gruden said when he gave Johnny the call. Townsend told Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie “I’m ready to go to work I’m excited about what were going to do.”

Townsend will play the pivotal field position role going forward.

Finally, Marcell Harris was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round with the 184th pick. It was unclear if Harris would be selected because he was unable to play last season due to a torn achilles. However, Harris put on great tape towards the end of 2016 and the 49ers were sold.

In 2016, Harris played in all 13 games and started in eight at safety. He began the season splitting playing time with classmate Nick Washington at safety, but finished the season as one of Florida's leaders and its leading tackler.

Harris started the final four games of the season and recorded key tackles in fourth-and-goal situations from Florida's one-yard line against LSU and Iowa. He totaled 73 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one sack, two interceptions, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the season.

Harris had definitive NFL potential after 2016 and 2017 was set to be his true breakout season. It didn’t go his way unfortunately, but his journey isn’t over.

Like all of these Gators, their journey is just beginning.