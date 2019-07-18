Not only was the 6-foot-7, 175-pound Mitchell given the green light by multiple schools, but Monday's offer from the University of Florida marked his first offer overall. SMU and hometown South Florida then extended offers later in the week as well.

As expected, several underclassmen were then presented with verbal scholarship offers in the days following, including Dillon Mitchell, a versatile 2022 prospect hailing from Tampa Sickles.

A boatload of collegiate programs recently had front-row seats to the talent-loaded Peach Jam AAU Tournament, with the University of Florida being present as well, including head coach Mike White.

"The Florida Gators were always one of my top five dream schools to always go to," Mitchell told GatorsTerritory. "I love the school and the basketball organization. It's great for my family because it’s not too far from home. I can’t wait to visit the school and see how the school is for myself.

"I remember seeing them at some of the games. I was notified by coach Reece, the director of E1T1 (Elite). I couldn’t believe it because this has always been one of my dream schools to go to."

With three years of high school still on his plate, Mitchell's primary focus is seasoning up his craft and simply enjoying the journey with teammates. Additional offers are expected to arrive sooner than later, but Mitchell is only worried about what he can control, which is continuing to shine both on the court and in the classroom.

"I am very good at attacking the hoop and grabbing rebounds on both sides of the court," Mitchell said. "I am definitely a very good defensive player and can guard any position very good. I can knock down some shots but always working to become a better shooter."

Mitchell, who previously attended Tampa Alonso, has no visits scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.