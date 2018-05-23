The Gators' opening SEC Tournament opponent is set after LSU knocked off Mississippi State 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Florida hasn’t played LSU since last year’s College World Series final that resulted in the Gators winning the school's first national title for baseball.

The starting pitcher for the Gators hasn’t been confirmed by the team website yet, but Tommy Mace (3-0, 4.93 ERA) is the projected starter for the SEC champions on Wednesday.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (9-4, 3.53 ERA) will take the mound for the eighth-seeded Tigers.

The Tigers used six different pitchers in the matchup against Mississippi State, thinning their bullpen for the matchup with the Gators.

The Tigers allow 4.93 runs a game as a team, opposed to the 3.55 runs allowed by the Gators.

LSU is led at the plate by Antoine Duplantis who is batting .333 on the year. Daniel Cabrera isn’t far behind, hitting .331 and leads the Tigers in home runs with eight.

No matter who is on the mound for Florida, the offense will need to provide plenty of run support.

Despite the losses to Mississippi State last week, there were some positive takeaways at the plate.

Austin Langworthy has found some power, smacking two home runs, which were his first two of the year, against the Bulldogs and went 5-10 from the plate.

Florida will be looking to recover and gain momentum for the coming NCAA Tournament after losing four straight SEC games to end the regular season.

If the Gators win, the team would then play the winner of the Arkansas- Missouri/South Carolina matchup. A loss would put Florida against the loser of that game and they would face elimination in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Either game would be played on Thursday, May 24.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.