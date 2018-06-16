It took a dramatic walk-off victory to do it, but the 2018 Florida Gators are back in Omaha for the fourth consecutive season.

The team headed out to Nebraska on Friday with the aspirations of repeating as national champions after getting through the Regional and Super-Regional over the last two weeks.

The road back was not easy for the team that was ranked number one in the country for the majority of the season.

It took a double-header against Florida Atlantic in the final day of the regional that did not end until almost 1:30am to win the Gainesville region.

The Super Regionals were just as much an emotional roller-coaster. After taking game one, Auburn walked off in game two to force a game three. Austin Langworthy delivered in a do-or-die moment, blasting a home run in the 11th inning that sent Florida back to the College World Series.

The path this year is identical to the one the 2017 national champions took in-route to their title. Florida, in 2017, had to play Bethune-Cookman twice, once in an elimination game, with two freshmen pitching the majority of the elimination game - very similar to the scenario that unfolded two weeks ago when Jack Leftwich and Tommy Mace defeated FAU in the elimination game.

Then in the supers, Wake Forest pushed the team to three games before the Gators pulled through and reached Omaha.

Again, very similar to the Super-Regional against Auburn.

So, if the narrative sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

Florida is expected to have senior captain J.J. Schwarz back in the lineup this weekend as well. After breaking his right hand in May against Mississippi State, Schwarz has not seen action since.

According to Kevin O’Sullivan, Schwarz took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to be placed in the lineup at some point during the CWS.

The Gators (47-19) will begin CWS play Sunday against Texas Tech (44-18) at 7pm on ESPN2.

Only once have the two schools played before, also in the CWS. The Red Raiders bested the Gators in 2016 3-2 and eliminated Florida from that year’s tournament.

The 2018 version of Texas Tech has put up some gaudy offensive numbers. They bat .311 as a team and have hit 83 homeruns.

Florida, on the other hand, bats .278 as a team and has sent 96 balls over outfield fences.

Texas Tech won the the Lubbock regional easily - winning in three games over New Mexico State and Louisville twice.

The Super-Regional posed a tougher test for the Red Raiders as it took three games to best Duke and advance to Omaha.

The biggest advantage Florida holds over Texas Tech is pitching. The Gators post a 3.46 ERA while the Red Raiders allow 4.40 earned runs a game.

Brady Singer will get the start Sunday and in his two postseason starts has 2.63 ERA. Singer was also recently named a first team all-American and the D1baseball.com player of the year.

Michael Byrne has been lights out all post season, posting a big, fat goose egg for his ERA in 11.1 innings of work.

Players to Watch:

Keeping the Red Raider offense in check will be the key to success for Florida on Sunday. Here are the guys Texas Tech will rely on the most to try and plate some runs:

-Josh Jung: .390, 78 RBI, 12 HR. .493 OBP (Freshman all-American)

-Grant Little: .372, 73 RBI, 12 HR, .469 OBP (Freshman all-American)

-Gabe Holt: .352, 41 RBI, 6 HR, 29-30 SB

-Zach Rheams: .348, 54 RBI, 17 HR

The Red Raiders can hit. Plain and simple. As a team they average 8.27 runs a game.

It’ll be up to Singer, Byrne and whoever else steps foot on the mound Sunday to quiet the Texas Tech offense.

Looking to Game Two:

The other two teams in Florida's bracket two are SEC foe Arkansas and another Big-12 team, Texas.

Should the Gators best Texas Tech, they would play the winner of Texas-Arkansas on Tuesday at 7pm. Should they lose, they would play at 2pm that day.

Florida took two of three games against the Razorbacks earlier in the season but dropped the SEC tournament game.

The Gators have played Texas three times in team history, all being in the CWS. Florida is 1-2 all-time against the Longhorns but won the last matchup in 2011.