GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After dropping three straight games, the Gators have turned the tide a bit, putting together consecutive victories against Vanderbilt and at Alabama.

“I think there was a little pep in our step yesterday,” White said of his team Tuesday after the 71-53 victory over the Crimson Tide.

“We didn't do a ton. But hopefully not too good about themselves. We've played pretty well, but we've got more room for improvement, of course. Decent focus yesterday. We've got to have a great one this afternoon."

That focus will have to jump to another level as Florida now faces an even tougher task in 13th-ranked LSU. As it sits right now, the Gators are in the last four in according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, but they have to continue to win, and a victory over a top-15 team in the Tigers on the road would go a long ways to securing a spot in the big dance.

It’s much easier said than done though. The Tigers have won 14 of their last 15 with victories over three ranked teams, including Kentucky and feature one of the best offenses in college basketball, ranking 19th in the nation in points per game at 82.9.

“Enormous challenge,” White said of facing the Tigers. "They’ve been great on the road, they’ve been great home. Offensive efficiency has been off the charts, complemented by being of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country.

“They can score it in the interior, they can pound it to a couple of guys. Tremont Waters is as difficult to defend in the open floor and off of ball screens as much as anyone in college basketball.

“Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart can do the same thing. They’ve got guys that can make shots, they’ve got complimentary wings, they’re deep. They’re really good.”

LSU will be an uphill battle. The Tigers are bigger and more talented than the Gators. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to beat them, and it honestly just boils down to one thing: execution.

“I don’t think we have a big advantage anywhere,” White admitted. “We’ve gotta be terrific with our execution offensively and defensively, our rebounding assignments, our valuing of the basketball, our press attack.

“We’ve gotta be really good on ball screen defense, defensive rebounding, floor bounce, all of it. Our attention to detail has got to be terrific because these guys, they’re really good. I mean they’re a top-15 team for a reason, and only getting better.”

For as good as the Tigers have been this season offensively, the Gators have been just as impressive on the defensive end. They have held opponents to just 63.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the nation.

Recently Florida has stepped up their game on all fronts though. The Gators held a practice following the Tennessee loss and White called it the best practice in a long time and the energy hasn’t dipped since.

"The four previous (practices) leading into the last couple games were the four, probably the four best ones we’ve had in a while," White said. “And I think a lot of it has to do again with going back to your locker room and your bench and everyone now – eight, nine, ten, eleven being more engaged, adding more positive energy to the equation.”

There aren’t many opportunities left for the Gators to secure a spot in the tournament, but they are taking it one game at a time and feel that if they play their game and control the tempo they can take care of business, starting with LSU.

“We just did film on them yesterday,” freshman point guard Andrew Nembhard said. “They’re really big, really athletic. Good defensive team, I think. But we just have to play our style of play, listen to what coach says and execute our game plan. I think we’ll be fine.”