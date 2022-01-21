Gators Shoot for Three in a Row

Florida (11-6/2-3 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (10-7/2-3 SEC)

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) Gainesville, Fla. | Game 18 | Jan. 22, 2022 | 1 PM

Head Coach Mike White and the Gators are shooting for win No 12 as they try to get back to .500 in league play as they host Vanderbilt.

Florida puts its seven-game series winning streak on the line vs. Vanderbilt and looks to even up its SEC record after facing three top-15 teams to open conference play. The Gators also have a chance in their 143rd meeting with the Commodores to move ahead in the all-time series for the first time ever.

Florida looks to build on back-to-back victories, winning at South Carolina and home vs. Mississippi State. Anthony Duruji scored 18 of his 22 points vs. Mississippi State in the second half, helping UF rally from seven points down with 7:20 to play. Kowacie Reeves has broken out for 14 points in each of the victories.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

14

Kowacie Reeves continues to break out with back-to-back 14-point performances. Reeves has shot a combined 5-for-9 from 3-point range in the wins vs. South Carolina and Mississippi State.

6

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is six points from reaching the 1,700-point career scoring mark. Fleming scored 1,510 points in four seasons at Charleston Southern and has 184 this season.

71

Florida’s win vs. Vanderbilt in last year’s SEC Tournament tied the all-time series, 71-71, for the first time ever. The Gators lost the first three meetings in series history and trailed by as many as 18 games, 22-40, in 1983. Since the Feb. 28, 2001, meeting, UF has gone 30-13 vs. Vanderbilt to erase a 17-game series deficit.