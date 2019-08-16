GAINESVILLE, Fla.--Florida is down another scholarship player.

Gators Territory can confirm Will Sammon of The Athletic's report that Gators 2019 signee Arjei Henderson will not be enrolling at UF, after he was unable to clear Florida admissions.

The Gators have released Henderson from his NLI.

Earlier in the week, Gators Territory's Corey Bender received word that Henderson's enrollment was unlikely, this was confirmed on Friday.

“Until the papers come through, you're always checking on things, but Arjei is a guy that we recruited early, had shown interest early, had committed elsewhere, but we would always stay in contact with,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said of Henderson after National Signing Day. “I think one of the things that he wanted, that helped, is him getting around some of our players at the All-Star Game and communicating and talking to those guys. He really came out and came out strong and said, ‘coach, I really want to commit to Florida’. And I'm like, ‘okay’, but having committed places, I kind of went through more of the why.”

Henderson is the third 2019 signee not to clear admissions at Florida. Four-star linebacker Diwun Black and four-star offensive guard Deyavie Hammond both signed with the Gators, however, the both are now enrolled at JUCOs.

The Gators are still awaiting word on whether or not four-star offensive tackle Wardrick Wilson will be able to enroll in 2019. The offensive lineman is currently dealing with a visa issue that could see the Wilson not make fall enrollment.

