One of the Florida's top signees in the 2019 class is headed to JUCO.

Four-star linebacker Diwun Black will not be enrolling this summer instead the Mississippi native will attend Junior College.

"I'm very upset right now," wrote Black in his tweet on Monday night. "I'm here to tall y'all I will not be attending the University of Florida, instead I will be attending a community college this summer. Maybe to y'all i fail but to me came a long way."

Black did come along way. The Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola standout moved from his home state to Florida to work on his grades. The talented defender not only moved to another state but he also decided not to play football in the fall so he can focus on academics.

Black was also one of the biggest reasons the 2019 class was so successful. His infectious personality and tenacious attitude on the trail resonated with fellow prospects.

"I think if you look at Diwun black and the amazing job, the positiveness of the person and the personality and how that can draw other people in and Diwun's an amazing story, I can't wait to get him on campus for us," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen on National Signing Day earlier this year.

"I wasn't [supposed] to graduate and for me to come this far I'm so damm, [sic] proud of myself," Black wrote. "I know people will talk about me, call me this, call me that. But it's all God's plan.

"I'm going to wipe these tears away, become a man and finish what I'm started. I'm not done yet. Still screaming Go Gators."

Black is aiming to enroll at Florida for January 2021.

The Gators did welcome four enrollees on Monday , however, with Trent Whittemore, Khris Bogle, Kaiir Elam, and Lloyd Summerall all enrolling in Summer A on Monday.