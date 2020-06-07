One of Florida's 2020 signees will not be relocating to Gainesville after all.

Johnnie Brown, the 43rd-ranked defensive tackle in the class of 2020, tells GatorsTerritory he will be enrolling at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi. He is scheduled to relocate to their campus on July 11.

We reported on Brown's status earlier today, and that update can be viewed HERE.

A product of Sebring (Fla.) High, the versatile Brown joined forces with UF last February after attending the program's talent-loaded junior day. He took his official visit on the weekend of Dec. 13, and then put the pen to paper roughly a week later.



Prior to transferring to Sebring High, Brown spent time at Tampa Middleton and Tampa Catholic before that.

For the confirmed list of UF's freshmen arrivals, as well as updates on additional 2020 signees, CLICK HERE.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.