GatorsTerritory - Gators signee Kowacie Reeves Jr. earns fifth star

The 2021 Rivals150 was released on Monday afternoon, and as expected, a boatload of prospects received a significant bump in the rankings.

One of those seniors is highly-regarded Florida signee, Kowacie Reeves Jr., who is now a five-star prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing climbed six spots and is now labeled as the 25th-ranked prospect overall. He is the seventh-ranked shooting guard in the class as well.

A product of Macon (Ga.) Westside, Reeves committed to Mike White's program last April and then signed his letter of intent in November. He has logged a handful of visits to Gainesville throughout his prep career, including in October when he took his official visit.

The Gators were also the first program to offer Reeves and led for much of his recruitment. Additional schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Stanford, Clemson, Auburn and Arkansas also extended offers, but it was the familiarity in Gainesville that ultimately convinced Reeves to team up with the University of Florida.