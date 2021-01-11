GatorsTerritory - Gators signee Kowacie Reeves Jr. earns fifth star

Gators signee Kowacie Reeves Jr. earns fifth star
The 2021 Rivals150 was released on Monday afternoon, and as expected, a boatload of prospects received a significant bump in the rankings.
One of those seniors is highly-regarded Florida signee, Kowacie Reeves Jr., who is now a five-star prospect.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing climbed six spots and is now labeled as the 25th-ranked prospect overall. He is the seventh-ranked shooting guard in the class as well.
A product of Macon (Ga.) Westside, Reeves committed to Mike White's program last April and then signed his letter of intent in November. He has logged a handful of visits to Gainesville throughout his prep career, including in October when he took his official visit.
The Gators were also the first program to offer Reeves and led for much of his recruitment. Additional schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Stanford, Clemson, Auburn and Arkansas also extended offers, but it was the familiarity in Gainesville that ultimately convinced Reeves to team up with the University of Florida.
Quotable
“Really, it was just overall the situation, resources, relationships and the intangible stuff for and my family. I can see myself going there and playing well in their system. I also get that nothing is handed to you and that I need to work and earn my stripes."
"Just the chemistry and the relationships I have with those guys. They've been on me since I've been a freshman in high school, so we have a pretty good relationship and chemistry."
"Most importantly, the style of play. I think I would fit in well with the system that coach White runs. He lets his players really just play free and be themselves on the court."
Film Room
"The Atlanta native can play a variety of positions along the perimeter and is someone that was prioritized first by Florida compared to all other high-majors. Reeves is a giant guard-wing that is an explosive athlete out on the break. He possesses limitless upside thanks to his size, quick-twitch abilities and defensive prowess."
- National Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi
"He’s got tremendous size, he’s fluid, he can shoot lights out from deep and he’s very skilled in the mid-post. So much of what he does translates to the state of today’s game and the more I see from him the more I’m convinced Florida really got themselves a difference-maker. He’s got to get stronger, use his size more on the glass and continue to round out his game, but Reeves is a big-time talent who is surging at the right time."
- National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans