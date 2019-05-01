With the spring evaluation period in full effect, the Gators' big board for the class of 2020 continues to expand with Dan Mullen's staff dispersed across the country.

One of those newly-offered underclassmen on UF's radar is Timothy Brown, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman who is labeled as a three-star prospect on Rivals.

In addition to Florida, Brown is armed with offers from Florida State, Auburn, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse among others.