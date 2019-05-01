Gators 'sitting high' with newly-offered DL from Palm Beach County
With the spring evaluation period in full effect, the Gators' big board for the class of 2020 continues to expand with Dan Mullen's staff dispersed across the country.
One of those newly-offered underclassmen on UF's radar is Timothy Brown, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman who is labeled as a three-star prospect on Rivals.
In addition to Florida, Brown is armed with offers from Florida State, Auburn, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse among others.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news