New faces are starting to emerge on the Gators' big board at cornerback, as Torrian Gray looks to beef up his recruiting haul for the class of 2021.

One of those newly-offered defensive backs is Damond Harmon, who checks in as the 52nd-ranked cornerback on Rivals. There has been a limited amount of contact with Dan Mullen's staff, but this is an opportunity that certainly hits home with the fast-rising defender out of Highland Springs (Va.) High.

In addition to the Gators, Harmon recently hauled in offers from the likes of USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky and Tennessee as well.

Jump inside below as Harmon opens up about his latest opportunity in the SEC and why the University of Florida is an intriguing option in his recruitment.