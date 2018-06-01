After a shaky start, Florida exploded for 13 runs and defeated the Columbia Lions 13-5 in the teams opening NCAA tournament game.

The Gators were paced at the plate by Wil Dalton who went 4-5 with 6 RBI’s including a two-run home-run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Gators fell behind 2-1 in the second inning and then 3-1 in the top of the third inning after a Randell Kanemaru solo-homerun.

Florida then erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that saw Deacon Liput, Jonathan India, Dalton and Blake Reese all hit doubles.

Jonah Girand added two more runs in the seventh when he unloaded on a 2-1 pitch, sending it over the left field bleachers for his first homerun of the year.

Another three runs were pushed across the plate in the eighth inning, highlighted by Dalton’s towering two-run blast over the center field wall.

Jordan Butler picked up the win for Florida after relieving starter Tommy Mace. Butler went five innings, allowed one run on two hits while striking out five.

Columbia used seven pitchers over eight innings. Ty Wiest was credited with the lose after going two-thirds of an inning and allowing five runs.

For Florida, India went 2-3 at the plate with two RBI’s while Reese drove in a run on two hits.

The Gators will play Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST against the winner of Friday night’s Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville game.