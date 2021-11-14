Florida snaps losing streak against FSU, earns victory over top-25 opponent

Florida played out the final minutes of its dominant victory over Florida State Sunday to a raucous rendition of “It’s Great to be a Florida Gator,” a fitting send off to the 40-minute personification of UF’s identity under Mike White.

The Gators hounded the Seminoles all 92 feet down the court, forcing the talented FSU roster to shoot just 38 percent from the field and into 17 costly turnovers.

And after years of being physically overwhelmed by the ‘Noles, Florida finally looked to be the faster and more athletic team, kicking up sparks on the fast break to score 20 points off turnovers and rising highest for a number of imposing blocks and dunks.

Ultimately, it was a dominant 13-0 second half run, defined by Mike White’s defense-first, fast paced brand of basketball, that put the game out of reach and led Florida to a 71-55 win, its first over FSU since 2014.

"I don't feel like we beat them at their game. They bring a certain type of energy that they bring every year, but I feel like we just played the way we play," said Mike White. "This year, it's a different team. We have a different mentality. We really didn't care about what they were going to bring. It was about us and how hard we were going to play, how tough we were, how much heart we had, and we felt like we brought more of that than they did. That helped us get the win.

"We did a lot of more things that helped us win the game - played together and played for one another. We were really focused on ourselves. We obviously scout and we know what they're about, but I feel like we brought it the whole game and we just played a really good game."

The energy of Florida’s Rowdy Reptiles, many of whom waited for hours outside of the arena for the opportunity to loom over the court, fed the UF players early on.

The Gators picked up in half-and-full court presses throughout much of the contest, badgering the FSU front court and forcing the ‘Noles into low-percentage looks. On offense, the Gators found a number of strong opportunities around the rim in transition, beating the slower Seminole players down the court off of a number of long rebounds.

Anthony Duruji scored all of the Gators’ first six-points, racing down the court for an and-one finish before eyeing the top of the backboard on an emphatic alley-oop finish. Castleton followed with a simple layup of a dump off, and the Gators took an 8-2 lead Castleton and Duruji carried the Gators, shouldering the offensive workload in the opening period and fortifying the interior all game for UF. The duo combined for 16 of Florida’s 28 first half points and went on to block eight shots and affect countless others.

"We came with a lot of energy," said Duruji. "This game was really personal. We just got it done today. I'm glad that we took the win. A lot of factors. It's been, I think, seven years since we beat FSU. It's a rivalry, so we knew we had to come prepared as we did. I'm just glad, again, that we won."

Florida State slowly chipped away at the UF advantage in a low scoring opening quarter, as center John Butler's three from the wing tied the game at 12 with about 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The ‘Noles found their offensive mojo towards the end of the half, however, as Florida’s front court had trouble guarding the versatile Florida State bigs. Seven-footer John Butler hit a pair of contested threes, and 6-foot-9 Malik Osborne hit several shots over the outstretched arms of Castleton, including a three-ball to put the Seminoles up 20-17.

An Osborne dunk stretched the FSU lead to four, and a once raucous O’Connell Center was swept by a wave of anxious silence. But a timely three from three-star freshman Elijah Kennedy, on his first basket of the year, dragged the Gators within one, and a subsequent three from Myreon Jones pulled the Gators in front and brought the near-sellout crowd to its feet.

There was little to separate the two teams heading into the locker room, as a 5-0 run from Osborne matched a game-high lead of four points but a gritty layup from Castleton brought the halftime score to 30-28.

Four straight points from Castleton gave the Gators a two-point lead early in the second half, and the two-teams see-sawed between a slim one possession advantage.

A fastbreak three from Wyatt Wilkes was immediately answered by a corner triple from Brandon McKissic, and after an Osborne free throw a 5-0 run from Jones was answered by a pair of jumpers from Wilkes and Caleb Mills to tie the game at 40.

The ‘Noles would take their final lead of the game on a Matthew Cleveland jumper minutes later, as the Gators would embark on a decisive 13-0 run forged by fast-break offense and stout, handsy defense.

Florida regained the lead after Myreon Jones’ steal led to a missed layup that was followed up by Castleton. The Gators continued to convert defense into offense, as Colin Castleton corralled his own block and jump started the Gators fastbreak, which found McKissic for a corner three to put the Gators up seven.

The Gators further extended their lead with four straight free throws, and Fleming glided to the rim for a finish through contact to put the Gators up 56-44 at the under-8 timeout.

A later 9-0 Gator run, capped off by a fast-break finish from Myreon Jones, extended the Florida lead to 19, and the Gators dribbled out the game to ear-piercing applause from Gator nation after a number of exceptional effort plays on the offensive glass and defending the interior.

Gator fans will watch the AP rankings tomorrow for their first selection since 2019 and White and co. will prepare to take on Milwaukee Thursday evening from the O’ Connell Center.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.