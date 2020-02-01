Florida basketball is bringing home a 'W.' Mike White's team survived a late game Vanderbilt surge to take the game 61-55 and move to 13-8 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.

This game saw White's side play better defensively, holding Vandy to its third-lowest point total with the Commodores shooting 38% from the field and 27% from three-point range.

However, it still seems like Florida cannot have a game where both it is efficient offensively and defensively.

While UF played better on the defensive side, the visitors struggled to get the ball in the net, especially in the first half. White's men finished going 22-of-54, shooting at a 41% clip, 39% from three-point range.

The good news? The Gators only turned over the ball seven times in the game, twice in the first half. Too bad they did not take advantage.

Florida led by just five, 26-21, at halftime, after shooting 34.5% from the field and, going 3-for-14 from beyond the arc. However, things seem to turn around in the second half.

The Gators opened up the period by going on a 11-2 run with both Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke hitting threes during that time frame. Florida saw its 14 point lead cut down to eight with over 13 minutes to go, however, a Tre Mann triple put an end to that Vandy run.

UF looked to be in the driver's seat with 9:53 to go in the game and ahead by 18 points but the Commodores just did not go away.

The home side hit four threes over six minutes to cut Florida's lead to just six. Twice Vandy got the game within five, however, Locke and Keyontae Johnson put the game away in the final minutes.

Florida was led by Johnson's 20 points and seven rebounds. Locke was the only other Gator to finish in double-figures - he added 17 points, which included five three-pointers, four of which were scored in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Commodores had only two in double digits as well: Scotty Pippen scored 15 and Saben Lee added 11.

The Gators will return home this week to face off against Georgia in the O'Dome on Wednesday. Tip off for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be televised on ESPNU.



