The fourth-ranked Florida Gators improved to 43-7 as they shutout LSU Friday night with a 7-0 victory in the opening game of the series. Florida is leading the SEC at 16-3, and they’ll be looking to add to that conference lead as the weekend series with the Tigers continues.

Tonight’s win over LSU betters Florida’s win streak to nine-in-a-row.

Leading the Gators in their shutout victory over LSU was Kelly Barnhill in the circle. Barnhill recorded 15 strikeouts, tying her season-high. In addition to a game filled with K’s, she also tied the record for fourth all-time in career shutouts, picking up her 30th today.

The Gators force on to be reckoned with on the mound has a record of 23 wins and just one loss on the season. Florida’s head coach, Tim Walton, was impressed with how efficient Kelly was in the circle, adding, "She threw the ball well. I am proud of the way she commanded her pitches and she gave up no free passes, so she really got after it tonight.”

Florida doesn’t need to score many runs when Kelly is on the mound, but they did anyway tonight as they put up seven on the Tigers. Gator left fielder Amanda Lorenz is one of the most dominating hitters in all of college softball with an impressive average of .440. Lorenz continues to be a terrifying hitter for opposing pitchers to face as she went 3-for-3 with a walk in tonights game versus LSU and is now 12-for-17 in her last six games.

Junior outfielder, Alex Voss, has been an unexpected staple in the Gators line-up the last few games, and she has certainly impressed. Voss record her fifth hit over the last six games with a double in tonights game that gave the Gators an early 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The LSU outfielders were playing the 5’2” Alex Voss shallow in the outfield and she capitalized on their mistake, picking up a double and two RBI’s because of it. She is used to being the underdog because of her height and said, “It’s always been my motto that even though I’m little I can still play with the big dogs and I think I take that seriously.”

The Gators are back in action Saturday for Senior Day at noon as they celebrate the four members of their Senior class and look to improve their win streak to ten-in-a-row.