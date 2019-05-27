Fresh off punching its third consecutive ticket to the Women's College World Series, UF softball was just presented with more pleasant news by adding a former Michigan State Spartan to its roster.

Charla Echols, who turned heads during his first season in East Lansing by posting a .359 average, 15 doubles and seven home runs, has transferred into the program, as announced on Monday by head coach Tim Walton and UF.

“We’re thrilled that Charla will be joining our program for the 2020 season.” Walton said. “Charla is a professional hitter and has an infectious personality that will rub off on the entire program. I know that she is excited to be a Gator and is ready to get to work. We can’t wait to have her on campus with the team in the fall.”

Echols' .359 average as a freshman also led the Spartans this past season. She committed to the Gators late last week, but the university officially announced the addition on Monday.

A native of Newnan, Georgia, Charla was also rewarded with a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Prior to kicking her collegiate career into gear, Charla was named to the 2019 USA Junior Women’s National Team as well.

