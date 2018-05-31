Florida softball will begin its College World Series campaign on Thursday in Oklahoma City. The second-seeded Gators will take on the No. 7 seed and SEC rival, Georgia in the first game.

Jordan Matthews hit a walk-off three-run home run in the seventh inning to send No. 15 Texas A&M packing and sending UF to its ninth Women's College World Series.

The Bulldogs will provide a test for the lady Gators. Georgia was the only team this season to take a series from Florida. For the Bulldogs, the Gators will face outfielder Cortni Emanuel, who is the nation's leader in hits and is the nation's top base stealer with 51 steals in 56 tries.

In addition to UGA, Florida State and UCLA are the other teams in Florida's half of the bracket. The Seminoles also has a known hitter in their ranks in Jessie Warren. Warren has 19 home runs this season which ranks her tenth in the nation. She has been named the ACC's Player of the Year for four consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, the Bruins and the Gators did not meet this season, however, UCLA did face off against some mutual opponents. The Pac-12 power did beat both LSU and Missouri this year, while beating Cal State Fullerton, which the Gators also secured a 10-0 win this year.

UCLA's Rachel Garcia is one to watch. She is a first-team All-American pitcher and the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She has a 27-3 record with a 1.02 ERA and has 273 strikeouts in 185 innings. She also hit .356 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs.