GatorsTerritory - Gators solidify staff in the secondary, hire Jules Montinar

The University of Florida's staff in the secondary is now complete.

According to sources, the Gators are hiring Jules Montinar to team up with Wesley McGriff in the secondary. He will be arriving in Gainesville after most recently serving as the cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at USF.

FootballScoop.com was the first outlet to report the news.

Prior to his one-year stay in Tampa Bay, Montinar spent the 2019 season as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia.

A native of Naples, Florida, Montinar also spent three seasons at Texas State (2016-18), serving as the program's cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator. Over that span, Montinar was arguably the top recruiter in the Sun Belt Conference and spent a significant amount of time recruiting the Sunshine State as well.

Montinar, who started his playing career at West Virginia before finishing out at Eastern Kentucky in 2009, also spent time at James Madison (2014-15), Alabama (2012-13), Purdue (2011), Lake Erie College (2010) and Eastern Kentucky (2008-09).

During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Montinar worked closely with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart on the defensive side of the ball as a graduate assistant. He also took part in the NFL’s summer coaching internship program with the Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08).

During his time at Naples High School, Montinar was an all-state safety who was named the Naples Daily News and Southwest Florida Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also played a pivotal role in Naples' Class 5A state championship the year prior.

