Gators sound off on future series with UCF

When UCF finished the 2017 season 13-0 and proclaimed itself National Champions, despite Clemson winning the National Championship, the fan base turned its sights towards any and everyone that wanted to discredit their dubious championship.

Many of those swings came at the Gators and what better way to settle a dispute than on the field. The issue at the time was former Athletic Director Danny White refused to play a two-for-one (where UCF would play two away games in return getting one home game) against Florida. The Gators haven't made a practice of scheduling home-and-home series against Group of Five opponents but White wouldn't budge off his stance. The negotiations between the two Athletic Directors became public and the UCF fan base began telling Florida how scared they were to play them. Can you imagine that? Are football players afraid to play football?

Now the two schools are close to finalizing a deal that will provide three games — two in Gainesville and one in Orlando — in the coming years. It

“I think it will be good to show them [UCF] who runs the state of Florida,” senior defensive end Zach Carter said when asked about the series.

Credit to Scott Frost and Josh Heupel. The Knights have had enough success in the past decade to even warrant signing this kind of deal with Florida. The UCF fanbase has certainly enjoyed the best football the school has ever had in recent years and they've grown the ego that might be reserved for fans of teams in the SEC.

Games between Florida and UCF may not resonate with a national audience but it's good for the state of Florida. It's good for the players and families on both teams, and most importantly it will end the back and forth and conjecture, allowing the two schools to play it out on the field.

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller won't get the opportunity to play in the game but didn't shy away from a question about the future series.



"I'd love to play in that game," Miller said. "To showcase when the best team in the state can do."