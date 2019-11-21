GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Gators have one more regular season game left on their schedule, which means some of Florida's players will have to make a tough decision: will they stay at UF on more year or enter the NFL Draft.

That is not an easy decision. In order to help each player make a decision, coaches have started to meet with draft-eligible sophomore and juniors to discuss their options.

“The big key to that, to me, is all we want is guys to make good decisions and have success with that. You know, so guys that are going to get drafted in the first or second round, that they know that, they feel good about it, this is what you need to do to maintain that draft status,” Mullen said on his SEC Teleconference on Wednesday. “Make sure you’re doing these things, get drafted and know you made a great decision to leave. And educating guys that maybe shouldn’t, say, ‘Hey, these are reasons you should stay. Here’s how it affects you. This is why this is what we see happening in the future for you.’ It’s just that they and their families are very educated to make the best decisions for their future.”

Last season, both Todd Grantham and Mullen said that Jachai Polite would be better served to stay one more season at Florida; Polite decided to enter the NFL Draft as a junior. The pass rusher was a projected first-rounder but after a bad appearance at the NFL combine and a bad day at Florida's pro day, Polite's stock plummeted. He was selected 68th overall by the New York Jets.

After signing with the Jets to a four-year $3.6 million dollar contract and a $1.21 million dollar signing bonus, Polite was cut by the Jets in Ma, after the rookie was fined for breaking team rules and arriving late to meetings several times.

Now not even a year after declaring for the draft, Polite is with his third NFL team. He is now making $112,000 a year with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad after leaving the Seattle Seahawks' practice team.

The staff can now use Polite's experience as a cautionary tale to the younger Gators making their own decisions.

"I think each person is an individual, so you look at each person, and you are going to educate them the best you can," said Florida's defensive coordinator. "I was there for 11 years, I understand what they are looking for and I understand they are looking at a strength and weakness standpoint. It really is about development.

"Yeah, you get there but then you have to be able to be developed where you can stay," added Grantham. "You can’t make the decision for them, you just have to give them the information to weigh it out what’s best for them from a percentage standpoint for them in the future. Obviously there are a couple of guys that left last year that we felt like should say and ended up being the correct thing to do, so I think it will help a little bit because guys see that, make sure I make the right decision. We will take each case by case and do what’s best for them."

The Florida coaches have to approach this much like a recruiting conversation. You need to help provide informaton to not only the player but those around him.

"Talk to mom, dad, is there an uncle that’s involved? Who’s talking to that kid," said Florida offensive line coach and co-offensve coordinator John Hevesy. "You know, ‘hey my uncle played junior college football and he thinks I’m first rounder.’ Great. Give me the background. Everyone’s going to give their two cents worth, and again, all you can do is educate them and give them everything you know, everyone around them is going to give them that and then at that point they still have to make a decision. All we can do is tell them as much as we can and educate them on pros and cons of it, where they’re at and if they listen, hopefully they listen.”

On Florida's roster, CJ Henderson, Kadarius Toney, Brad Stewart, Trevon Grimes, Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis, Kyree Campbell, Marco Wilson and Feleipe Franks are just some names that could be having conversations - however, in Franks' case his injury may prevent him from really considering the jump this year.

“I meet with everybody that’s eligible just to go through the whole process," said Mullen. "Then what we do is there will be probably eight guys that will want to find out, eight guys that might want to find out even more information about it. I would guess, you know, of that there are maybe two or three, there may be three or four that, you know, could get serious about it.”

Henderson has seen his name connected to the first round in preseason mock drafts and will be one to watch for a decision.

"I think at the end of the day I think he will sit down with his family," said Grantham about Henderson. "He is a very prideful guy and he is a guy that has a lot of upside and a lot of ability, and he will just have to assess where he is at and where he thinks he can get to and make a decision from there."

Gators running back Lamical Perine listened to the staff last season and returned after having a 'heart-to-heart with himself.. Although the senior running back may not have the rushing numbers he wanted in his final season, Perine has proved to NFL scouts that he is now an all-around playmaker.

"Just to listen to coach Mullen and everything he's telling them and their position coach because the league's gonna be there," Perine said about his advice to those considering the leap. "You just gotta know if you want it now or you want to do another 365. I decided to come back just off a heart to heart with myself so I'm not gonna tell anybody to come back or go. The NFL's gonna be there."