The two squads split the doubleheader with the Bulldogs (18-2), winning game one 10-5 and the Gators (15-7) taking game two 4-2.

After rain forced the last two games to be moved to Saturday, Florida Gators baseball played 18 innings of baseball against Mississippi State.

Game one of the day didn’t start off well for the Gators.

Lead-off batter Jake Mangum sent a solo-home run over the right field wall off of Jack Leftwich to open the scoring for Mississippi State.

Leftwich would settle down though after the lead-off home run, retiring the next eight batters in order to keep the Gators in the ball game.

However, Mississippi State starter J.T. Ginn would shut down the Gator offense who entered the game averaging over 12 runs a game.

“He can manipulate his fastball like I haven’t seen from a young kid in a long time,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.

Ginn wouldn’t allow run until the seventh inning, striking out 11 Gator batters in the process. Florida was able to at least get one base runner in every inning, but any threat was halted by Ginn.

“He has a live arm,” Nelson Maldonado said of Ginn, “he knows how to command his pitches, he places them really well, he’s very mature for being a freshman.”

He would end up going six and a third innings, allowing four earned runs and ten hits, He would also strike out 11 and not walk a batter.

Mississippi State padded its lead in the top of the fourth when Tanner Allen hit a solo-home run into the left field bleachers to make it 2-0.

It would become 3-0 an inning later when Mangum drove in Gunner Halter with a double to right-center field. Mangum would finish the game 3-5 with two RBI’s.

An inning later, the Bulldogs would add to their lead. Elijah MacNamee would hit a solo-home run to make it 4-0, the Bulldogs third home run of the game. After Justin Foscue bunted for a base hit, Leftwich was forced to exit the game. The Gator starter left the game with a trainer and has been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand.

He would finished the game going five and a third innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

David Luethje would relive him and proceed to allow a run immediately. He would allow back-to-back singles to Dustin Skelton and Josh Hatcher that allowed Foscue to score and make it 5-0.

The Gators would score their first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Wil Dalton started things by reaching on an infield single. Austin Langworthy would deliver on the next at-bat, putting a base hit into right field that allowed Dalton to race home from 1st and make it 5-1.

Mississippi State would quickly re-extend its lead in the top of the seventh. Mangum and Westburg started the inning with back-to-back doubles, scoring Mangum and making it 6-1. Foscue would then drive in Westburg with an infield single.

However, the Gators would tighten things up in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to make it 7-4. After back-to-back singles form Cory Acton and Jacob Young, Brady McConnell would hit a ground-rule double over the right field wall to score them both.

Kendrick Calilao would then drive in McConnell with a single to center field.

However, the Bulldogs would add three runs of their own in the top of the ninth inning to make it 10-4.

Kris Armstrong would a home run in the bottom of the ninth to make it 10-5.

Acton lead the Gators at the plate, going 2-3 and being hit by a pitch. Dalton and Young also had two hits each. Florida would finish with 11 hits but strikeout 12 times.



