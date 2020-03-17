Florida will not hold a Gators spring game this year.

The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday that they are officially canceling the remainder athletic schedule.

"All regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all Spring FB Games and remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus," the conference wrote in a statement.

“Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15."

Last Friday, UF Scott Stricklin had told reporters that the spring game was up in the air and now we know it just won't happen.

"Obviously we’re not going to go through normal spring ball as we had scheduled," Stricklin said then. "Beyond that, we’re not in a position to make definitive comments."

What does that mean for spring practice?

"Whether we try to squeeze in spring ball late spring, early summer, whether the NCAA works with everybody to start practices earlier in the fall – assuming we’re able to have a fall – those are things that we need to figure out," said Stricklin. "You want everyone to have as much preparation as possible for the season and you want everybody to be as equitable as possible with how much preparation they have. As long as those two things are in place, we can figure out when that happens."

Florida is closing all team areas in its athletic facilities until at least April 15, with the exception of its sports health and academic advising units. However, that is subject to change.

"We have put April 15 out as a date to work toward," Stricklin said. "My sense is that's probably optimistic. I'm not an expert, but based on what we're told here on campus, I'd probably expect it to potentially go longer and we're just going to have to be prepared for that."