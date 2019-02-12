Florida is headed into spring with some questions surrounding the offensive line.

After a season that saw the Gators show plenty of development in the trenches, Dan Mullen and company are now looking to find four bodies to fill the holes left by starters.

Martez Ivey, Jawaan Taylor, Tyler Jordan, and Fred Johnson are all gone, and John Hevesy will be looking to his young linemen to step up.

Projecting the Spring Depth Chart:

LT: Stone Forsythe, Jean Delance

**Wardrick Wilson will enroll in the summer

LG: Brett Heggie, TJ Moore

**Riley Simonds will enroll in the summer.

C: Nick Buchanan, Kingsley Eguakun

**Griffin McDowell is expected to miss spring

RG: Chris Bleich, Ethan White

**Deyavie Hammond will enroll in the summer

RT: Noah Banks, Richard Gouraige , Michael Tarquin, William Harrod

If one looks at the line at this time, Banks is your versatile piece. The talented lineman can play a variety of different roles and can be slotted in when needed, while Gouraige and Forsynthe can both play at right and left tackle.

Having the freshmen receive significant reps this spring is big for Florida , since due to numbers, one of these first year lineman could very well receive plenty of snaps in the fall - due to depth in the trenches.

The Gators will also have to hope both Banks and Heggie remain healthy throughout spring and this upcoming season, so that these young linemen gain as much experience as possible.

Due to the line's inexperience once can expect some growing pains this spring for Hevesy's men - that is to be expected. The good news for UF, however, is every single player, apart from those that enrolled in January, have college football experience. Dan Mullen and company made sure to put some of their younger talent in games to gain experience.

In 2018 Florida only yielded 18 sacks, 19 less than in 2017 - a lot of that success is due to the offensive line. The Gators will need the line to develop quickly if they hope to find the same level of success in 2019.