Gators Territory continues our countdown to spring football with a look at the tight ends.

Florida has said goodbye to a few productive veterans in the group this past season with both C'yontai Lewis and Moral Stephens graduating. Lewis had nine catches for 128 yards while Stephens has eight receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns - Lewis was also a very capable blocker.

The good news for the Gators is this is a talented group returning in 2019. Redshirt sophomore Kemore Gamble, redshirt junior Lucas Krull, sophomore Kyle Pitts and redshirt freshman Dante Lange are coming back for Florida. This group also saw the addition of talented Lakeland standout, Keon Zipperer, who signed with the Gators in December - although Zipperer will not be available in the spring.

Out of the returners, Gamble had seven catches for 58 yards, Krull had six receptions for 75 yards, and Pitts had, who spent some time at wide receiver this season, had three receptions for 73 yards.

It will be interesting to see how much Pitts will feature at tight end and how much the time the Pennsylvania native will spend as a wide receiver. In that regard, this will be an excellent opportunity for both Gamble and Krull to fight for the starting role.

Gamble's size means that he can very well develop into a solid blocker, however, he has dropped a few balls last season. Krull is a huge down the field threat and has shown his ability as a pass catcher as well but he needs to improve his physicality.

If Pitts continues to work at more than one position, Gamble could become the front-runner for the starting role at tight end. He has shown in his two years at UF an ability to be a pass-catching tight end. He also has the size to develop into solid blocker.

The depth chart within this group is a little harder to pinpoint since Florida tends to play both a flex tight end and a tight end in an H-back role.

The spring depth chart could very well look like this:

1. Kyle Pitts

2. Kemore Gamble

3. Lucas Krull

4. Dante Lang

The wildcard is incoming freshman Keon Zipperer. Although the four-star playmaker will not be available in the spring, I could very well see him move up the depth chart once he arrives on campus.







