GatorsTerritory - Gators star TE Kyle Pitts enters the 2021 NFL Draft

As expected, Florida's star tight end Kyle Pitts will forgo his senior season and is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pitts, a former Under Armour All-American from Pennsylvania, ends his collegiate career with 1,492 career receiving yards, which is the most ever for a Florida tight end.

A projected first round pick, Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is the first tight end in UF history and the eighth FBS tight end in the last five years with three games of 100-plus receiving yards in the same season.

Pitts’ 12 receiving touchdowns in 2020 are the second-highest total by a tight end in SEC history, while his 770 yards ties Kirk Kirkpatrick (1990) for second on Florida’s single-season record list for receiving yards by a tight end.

The former four-star prospect on Rivals ends the 2020 season as the top tight end in American, and there is certainly no denying that following Saturday's performance in the SEC Championship. He finished the contest with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

