GatorsTerritory - Gators starting spring practice Thursday

The Florida Gators will begin spring practice this Thursday, February 18. Florida has not announced when the annual Orange and Blue game, the conclusion of spring camp, will be held.

Florida is starting spring practice just 50 days after its final game of the 2020 season and a full month earlier than they started spring in 2020.

Because of COVID-19 practices will not be open to the media or public this year.

The Gators have a lot of question marks heading into this offseason. Florida is replacing 15 seniors and junior tight end Kyle Pitts. With Emory Jones likely to take over the starting quarterback in 2021 Dan Mullen and the offensive staff will need to tweak the offense to better suit Jones' strengths as a quarterback.