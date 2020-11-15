Despite a 63-28 win over Arkansas, Florida stayed put in both polls Sunday as the top eight teams remained unchanged.

The Gators are still No. 5 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll and ranked sixth in the Associated Press Poll. After a top-10 matchup against Georgia, UF won't face another top-25 team in the regular season.

Alabama is still No. 1 and one of five SEC teams ranked, along with Texas A&M, UGA and Auburn. Florida will travel to Vanderbilt for a noon kick Saturday as a 31-point favorite against the Commodores, per Circa Sports.