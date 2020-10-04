OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Florida had the nation’s third-best fourth-down defense in 2019, allowing offenses to convert just 30 percent of the time.

The Gators allowed more conversions Saturday than they did all of last season (three). South Carolina started 5-of-5 on fourth down and went for it a sixth time in the game’s final minute, but UF finally made a stop on fourth-and-goal to seal the 38-24 win.

“I thought we did some things much better than we did last week. Obviously making the plays to get off the field are going to be critical,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said. “I think the first time we stopped them, right, was on the last play of the game there. I mean, we gave up 11 conversions (six on third down). Whether it's third or fourth down, we’ve got to do a better job getting off the field. When it came down to it, we made the plays that won the game.”

Ole Miss converted nine of 14 third-down attempts on the Gators in their opener. They also gave up 613 yards of total offense against the Rebels and cut that almost in half Saturday, with South Carolina gaining 329 yards.

And while the tackling effort was improved from a week ago, it’s still not up to par.

“Execution, effort,” Mullen said when asked about specific defensive issues. “There were a couple mistakes out there on the field with some of the calls. I think we still have got to tackle better. We’ve got to strain to the ball a little bit better. With the attention to detail on all the little things, we're still catching up defensively."

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam added, “I think we did a better job tackling, but we still have a lot to improve on. First game we knocked off some dust and I think we played a little bit better, but we still have a long ways to go.

“All these conversions, they're just learning lessons to help us execute next time. I feel like we should come off the field every third down, but if that’s not the case you can't dwell on it. You've just got to learn from it and come smarter and harder.”

Mullen pinned some of the defensive struggles Saturday on his offense. Quarterback Kyle Trask turned the ball over twice in UF territory and South Carolina scored touchdowns off both plays. The offense also had a pair of three-and-outs in the second half.

“We had two turnovers on the plus side of the field. You can’t do that,” Mullen said. “That really puts the defense in some tough positions at times. That was really on the offense. It’s really a situation where the offense is not doing what they’re supposed to do. If they don’t score, at least don’t turn the ball over on the plus field position like we did a couple of times.

“Our offense is extremely responsible for playing defense. Twice we give them the ball at midfield and in the fourth quarter we come out with two three-and-outs offensively, so that’s really bad defense played by the offense. We can’t have three-and-outs when we need first downs in the fourth quarter to put the game away on ice.”



