BATON ROUGE, La.-- Florida's ten game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night in Death Valley.

So for the first time since last season's loss to Missouri, the Gators are looking to bounce back.

"It was tough," quarterback Kyle Trask told reporters after the game. "I think there’s two ways you can go. You can either lose and start pointing fingers or you can lose and come together. I think we have a great group of guys and at the end of the day it’s just going to make this team better."

The message was clear after the game: one loss does not end the season.

"Our next four games are SEC East teams, we completely control our own destiny," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

"This was kind of like a freebie," added center Nick Buchanan. "When you lose one game everything is still in front of you. You lose two games and then you start having questions about where you want to be at the end of the year. We can’t let this one game affect us and get us down. We’ve got to know that there’s a sense of urgency to make sure we get everything right from here on out."

It does not get any easier for Mullen's side. Florida will now hit the road once again next week as it travels to South Carolina - a Gamecocks team that just knocked off third-ranked Georgia.

"This league's tough," Mullen said. "I don't think anybody in the country has a four-game stretch (like we're on), that we're halfway through. I don't think it's actually possible in any other conference but this one. But, you know, that's part of playing big boy football here in the SEC."

"This one loss doesn’t determine our season," said receiver Van Jefferson. "We've got to put it behind us quick, because we've got South Carolina that beat a good Georgia team. So I think we've just got to get ready for them and do the little things in practice that’s going to make us better."

Florida knows very well the dangers of lingering too long on a loss.

Last season, the Gators fell to Missouri the week after their disappointing loss to Georgia. They do not want history to repeat itself.

"There’s no telling about how a loss bleeds into another one," said Buchanan. "It’s just you have experience when you lose games and you learn from the mistakes you made during that week. You don’t win or lose the game onSaturday. You win or lose the game during the week. We look at the mistakes that we made last year with two losses in a row and we’re going to fix those mistakes so they don’t happen again.”

This loss will hurt.

It will sting.

But the Gators know they have everything to play for.

"Next week is a much bigger game than this week for us," said Mullen. "Great atmosphere, big-time college football game. For Florida, next week is always going to be bigger. Whether we won or lost tonight, we still had to win the next four to basically, right, there will be minimal chance of error walking out of here going into the SEC East."

In the end, this team understands they still have a lot to play for.

"I think we’re still hungry," Jefferson said. "We’re still going to do our jobs to the best of our ability. We got two games left in this stretch that are going to be tough, so I think just execute, come together as a team, we’ll be fine."

"We control our own destiny," said Buchanan. "We've got to come out and if we win the rest of our games, we’re in Atlanta at the end of the year, sitting where we want to sit. We've got to come out and focus each week, do what we've got to do because we’re still in control of our own destiny and make it stay that way."