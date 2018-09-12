GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The plan to spread the ball around in the passing game is here to stay.

In the first game of the season, Feleipe Franks targeted 11 different receivers with his 24 passes. Franks continued that trend last Saturday when he threw to ten different receivers.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen did say he would put the ball in playmaker's hands whenever possible, however, the question now is, when does spreading the wealth begin to affect momentum. According to Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes, the answer is simple.

"Really doesn't change my game,” receiver Trevon Grimes said Monday. “I feel that if everyone gets targeted, we all are successful. If I get one target a game or Van [Jefferson] gets three targets a game or Tyrie [Cleveland] gets three targets a game, we all share the wealth.

“I'm excited for my brothers if they get targeted more," added Grimes. "It’s just a matter of, who gets targeted the game and who's having a good game."

Mullen’s offense calls for the ball to be spread around and a lot of guys to be able to fill in those roles. It's a work in progress.

“From my standpoint, I'd love to be able to develop between six-to-eight players,” receivers coach Billy Gonzales said Tuesday. “That's in a perfect world. Right now, it's in the development stage of it. I don't think you can ask a receiver to go full speed for four-to-six seconds every single play. They'll go, but they're not going to give you everything, so I'd rather have a guy give me three-to-four plays of 100% and take a break, two or three plays off and get the next group in and go.

“I think that's what we've been trying to do is develop that," added Gonzales. "If we can develop six wide receivers who you feel comfortable about any play or any time they are in to be able to make the play, that's kind of what we are working toward and that's the goal.”

On paper the Gators do have the numbers, but what coach Gonzales and Mullen want out of this group is to be able to have the numbers and have no drop-off when they rotate guys in.

“I think that might be one of the things you look at as far as, we want to be able the speed aspect of it and have a guy be able to go full speed so if he is getting covered, I can put next guy in and we can still go deep with the guy and have a fresh guy in there,” Gonzales said.

“So that’s what we’ve kind of been -- this whole week just trying to develop the depth part to it. That’s been kind of the foundation for what we’ve done in the past. But develop the depth and then continue to work hard, continue to improve, every day, you’ve got to continue.”