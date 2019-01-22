GAINESVILLE, Fla.– After a very poor showing for Mike White’s squad in the first half, the Gators stormed back to defeat the Aggies 81-72 Tuesday night.

Offensively, the Gators were right on par with how they have been all season in the first 20 minutes, but KeVaughn Allen and Noah Locke exploded in the second half and the defense made some major strides after the break as well to close this comeback out.

Allen dropped a season high 31 points on 10-16 shooting (8-10 from three) and Locke dropped a career high 27 on 9-18 shooting (7-13 from deep. Together, the two guards combined for 58 of Florida’s 72 points.

Jalen Hudson and Kevarrius Hayes both finished with eight points on 4-10 shooting and both had some key plays late in the game to help secure the win.

It was an especially rough first half for the Gators, but they seemed to be managing with a slim 14-11 with 15:26 left after exchanging threes with the Aggies to start the game.

But as Florida has done all season the cold drought hit. Usually the defense keeps them close but that was not the case against the Aggies in the first half.

They were shooting 70 percent nearly halfway through the first half and their guard combination of Wendell Mitchell and Jay Jay Chandler had their way with Florida’s backcourt, combining for 16 points at this point.

The Gators wouldn’t see a point come their way for nearly four minutes after that point and the Aggies built a 31-21 lead.

After a couple of threes by Allen Florida looked to be clawing their way back, but another drought hit to close the half as they didn’t score a point in the final 4:48 of the half.

To add insult to injury, Mitchell drained a three as time expired to close the half with the Aggies up 46-33.

In the second half the Gators came out firing on all cylinders. Locke hit three straight threes and the Gators started playing physically on defense, forcing turnovers and blocking shots.

With 14:54 remaining the Gators made it a four-point game and were on an 8-2 run after hitting six of their last eight shots. The Aggies were reeling.

That trend would continue as the Gators began to take complete control on both ends of the floor. The Aggies would go on a 3:35 scoring drought while the Gators continued to claw their way back, finally taking the lead on an Allen three with 13:25 left.

Florida and Texas A&M would trade buckets for a couple of minutes, but after the Gators went up 57-55 with 11:29 left, they would not trail for the rest of the game.

The Aggies would make a few runs and tie it up a couple of times, but the Gators were too much in the second half and locked down, especially on defense in the final minutes.

It was a tale of two halves against Texas A&M, and unlike previous games this season once Florida gained the lead, they didn’t let it go and closed very well down the stretch.