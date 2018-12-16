Florida added their seventh pledge of the 2020 cycle on Sunday when Marietta (Ga.) safety Rashad Torrence verbally committed to the program.

Torrence, who holds offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Miami, was also on campus Sunday morning. This marked the second time he made the trek to Gainesville this year.

The four-star defensive back, who also holds a stellar 3.92 GPA in the classroom, dished out his commitment tweet shortly after the conclusion of today's visit.