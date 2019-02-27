However, UCF would push across runs in each of the next six innings.

After a lead-off base hit from Jacob Young and a walk drawn by Brady McConnell, Kendrick Calilao extended his RBI streak to 5-games after he slammed a triple off the left-center field wall. That made it 2-0. Nelson Maldonado then made it 3-0 after his groundout scored Calilao.

The Gators jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and appeared poised to easily handle the Knights.

“We got exposed on the mound a little bit with a lot of young pitchers,” Kevin O’Sullivan said. “A lot of it had to do with an older, experienced, physical lineup and we’ve gotta do a better job of holding runners.”

Florida and UCF engaged in a back-and-forth slugfest that combined for 20 runs and 23 hits, with UCF eventually coming out on top 12-9.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- In Tuesday’s game against Jacksonville, the Gators took an early lead and ended up having to comeback to win. In Wednesday night's game, Florida took an early lead, but couldn’t hold on.

In the second inning, Dalton Wingo ripped a ground ball at Cory Acton at second base that ricocheted off his chest and allowed Tyler Osik to score and make it 3-1

The damage to the Gator lead would continue in the third inning as UCF would tie the game up at three. Dallas Beaver would push a run across the plate with a deep single to left-center that scored Chandler Robertson. Cory Acton would then commit an error on a ground ball from Osik, allowing Ray Alejo to score from third and knot the game up at three.

The onslaught from UCF continues in the fourth. Brandon Hernandez would double, steal third and then advance home on a wild throw to third on the steal from Gator catcher Santino Miozzi. That gave UCF it’s first lead of the game 4-3

The lead would balloon further in the fifth. UCF would load the bases after reliever Nick Pogue would hit a batter, allow a double to Osik and then hit another batter.

Matthew Mika would then make it a 6-3 game with a single to left field of Hunter Ruth who replaced Pogue when the bases became loaded. The Knights weren’t done as Robertson laid down a bunt that couldn’t be handled properly by Ruth, allowing another run to score and make it 7-3.

“Unfortunately, you’re gonna see these types of things when we have a young team,” O’Sullivan said, “we started five freshman in the lineup and a freshman on the mound (Ben Specht). Unfortunately, you’re gonna make these mistakes and we talked a lot about that before the season started but the important thing is to learn from them.”

Florida though would wrestle back the lead in the bottom of the frame. The inning was started with Austin Langworthy and Calilao being hit by pitches. The bases were eventually loaded when Cory Acton drew a one-out walk.

Freshman Jud Fabian reduced the deficit to three on the next at bat. He hit a hard-line drive to left field that appeared to be destine for a base hit, but Osik laid out and snagged the ball to rob Fabian of a base hit. However, Langworthy tagged from third and made it 7-4.

It would be Kirby McMullen thought that would give the Gators the lead. Pinch hitting for Miozzi, McMullen worked a full count with two outs and the bases loaded once more on UCF relief pitcher Kyle Kemp. McMullen then launched a towering fly-ball over the left field bleachers for a grand-slam, his first career home-run, to make it an 8-7 game in favor of the Gators.

The lead would be short lasted though. UCF would tie the game in the sixth after Alejo doubles and Osik drove him in with a single to left field. The Knights would then snatch the lead back in the seventh on Brandon Hernandez’s solo home-run to left that made it 9-8.

The Gators would have their chances to regain the lead but couldn’t capitalize. In the bottom of the seventh, Nelson Maldonado lead-off the frame with a single and Cory Acton would draw another walk. Fabian would advance them with a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position.

However, back-to-back strikeouts from Roberto Pena and pinch-hitter Brady Smith would end the inning.

UCF would add three insurance runs in the bottom of the 9th off multiple Gator errors to make it 12-8.

“I think the effort to get the ball was disappointing,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s disappointing, it is, still gotta play hard no matter what happens.”

Florida would load the bases in the final inning and push across a run after pinch-hitter Blake Reese was hit with a pitch that scored Maldonado and made it 12-9

The game dragged for almost four hours as both teams combined to throw 13 different pitchers.

What doomed the Gators were three errors that lead to two UCF unearned runs along with the Florida hitters striking out 10 times.

At the plate, Cory Acton lead the way for the Gators, going 1-1 with a run scored and drew four walks. Jacob Young, filling in for a suspended Wil Dalton in right field, had a pair of singles and scored a run as well. Maldonado also had two base hits while Fabian had a base hit and two sacrifice hits as well.

Hunter McMullen would get the loss for Florida, going two-thirds an inning in the sixth inning. He allowed a run on two hits and surrendered the lead in the inning.

Florida will return to action this coming weekend as the Gators host Winthrop. First pitch Friday will be at 6:30pm.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.