GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A Florida football support staff member was arrested Monday morning and is facing a third-degree felony.

Alachua County Court records shows that Otis Yelverton is facing an aggravated stalking charge. The Florida football assistant director of player personnel was arrested by police after he was thought to be a threat.

Yelverton has been placed on leave by Florida following the charges.

According to the ACSO police report, Yelverton has "repeatedly and maliciously" harassed the victim in the case after she ended the relationship on April 14th. The report goes on to detail that Yelverton called, Facebook messaged and texted the victim over 40 times - many of those messages coming after she told Yelverton to end all communication.

The report goes on to to say that the defendant was then arrested after he reportedly left a threatening voice message on April 21, after he told the victim that he would "blow up" her car.

The ASCSO report goes on to say that Yelverton allegedly "used multiple vulgarities and demeaning language which placed the victim in a continuous state of fear that violence was going to take place."

No bond has been set.



