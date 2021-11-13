Gators survive first-half scare, defeat Samford

After providing little resistance to a former FCS quarterback in South Carolina’s Jason Brown, the Gators defense looked just as feckless against FCS Samford’s air-raid attack.

The Bulldogs marched all over the Gator defense in the first half, racking up nearly 300 yards through the air in the first 20 minutes and taking a surprise 42-35 lead into the locker room.

Ultimately, the Gator defense stiffened just enough in the second half to spare Dan Mullen’s blushes and lead UF to a 70-52 victory, moving Florida just one win away from bowl eligibility.

Despite holding a middling 4-5 record in the Southern Conference, Samford brought one of the most prolific offenses in 1-AA football to the Swamp — the Bulldogs averaged nearly 37 points per game entering Saturday — and demonstrated confidence in their offense by electing to receive the opening kickoff.

Samford carved its way through a reeling UF defense under the stewardship of interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson, capping off a methodical, 15-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run from Montrell Washington.

Dan Mullen elected to start Emory Jones under center for the Gators, a controversial decision with Anthony Richardson fully healthy, but the junior quarterback hardly put a foot wrong against the Samford defense. Jones completed 28 out of his 34 passes, throwing for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns.

Jones was a perfect 6-6 on Florida’s opening drive, leading the Gators inside the redzone before a six-yard Malik Davis carry knotted the score up at seven.

Florida and Samford went blow for blow in a clash of 4-5 titans, as neither team was able to force a stop in the first quarter. Bulldog quarterback Liam Welch found his receiver in acres of space down the right sideline and a missed tackle from Rashad Torrence II allowed Samford to find the endzone and retake the lead.

A 58-yard dart from Jones found Kemore Gamble as the tight end rumbled his way inside the redzone after the catch, and Ja’Markis tied the game on the next play with a 9-yard touchdown grab. Samford went right back to the big-hitter, as the Bulldogs connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to jump back out in front 21-14 right before the end of the first quarter.

The Gators scored just two plays into the second quarter, as the fleet-footed Jones scrambled out of the pocket and into green grass, scampering 35 yards for the touchdown. And as UF forced a punt on the following possession, the Gators finally seemed to be establishing the expected dynamic to Saturday’s game.

But after Dan Mullen’s risky 4th and 1 attempt from his own 44 was snuffed out, the Bulldogs took advantage of the short field position and a keeper for Welch put Samford up 28-21 halfway through the second quarter.

Florida flirted with the danger zone towards the end of the half as the Bulldogs scored another two touchdowns and took a commanding 42-28 lead. But a strong drive from the nearly flawless Jones ended with a 46-yard touchdown reception from Nay’Quan Wright and brought the Gators within one score to end the half.

The Gators defense looked improved coming out of the locker room, as Robinson’s unit not only limited the Bulldogs to just 10 second-half points, but also managed to set up the red-hot UF offense with excellent field position.

After a quick score out of the break tied the score at 42, the Gator defense came up with a timely, tipped interception that set up UF’s go-ahead touchdown drive. A key midfield stop on 4th and 2 for the Florida defense handed the reins over in great field position, and the UF offense needed just five plays to march into the endzone and take a 56-42 lead.

The Bulldogs offered some resistance, as a touchdown and an onside kick recovery gave Welch the ball down seven inside the redzone, but penalties forced SU to settle for a field goal. Leading by four, the Gators would score the final 14 points of the game and ultimately cruise to a 70-52 victory, improving to 5-5 on the season.

The Gators will return to action next Saturday in an SEC East matchup against Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will broadcast on the SEC Network.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.