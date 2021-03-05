GatorsTerritory - Gators sweep FAMU doubleheader

Kevin O'Sullivan was stern in his post-game comments following the No. 6 Florida Gators loss to No. 21 FAU on Wednesday. He called the effort and intensity "not acceptable" and the message appears to have sunken in. The Gators' weekend scheduled was flipped on its head early Friday morning. With inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday, the two teams decided to play a doubleheader on Friday. Florida took the first game 10-2 and won the second leg of the doubleheader 5-2, improving their season record to 8-3.

Game 1

Florida was ready to play from the first pitch. Friday night starter Tommy Mace retired the Rattlers in order in the top of the first and Florida gave him a run. Jud Fabian walked with one out and advanced to third on Nathan Hickey's double. Returning after missing the last four games, senior designated hitter Kirby McMullen singled through the left side to plate Fabian and open the scoring. Mace gave the run back when Grant Rowell tripled to center field and scored on a Joseph Pierini single. Rowell would hit for the cycle in the doubleheader, finishing his day 5-8 with a home run, triple, two doubles, and a single. "I don’t think Tommy was quite as sharp as he was last weekend," Kevin O'Sullivan said. "He threw some balls in the middle of the plate, fastball was up a little bit more today. He wasn’t quite as sharp, but he battled and gave us what he needed to give us a chance to win." Florida answered back in the next frame. Back-to-back singles from Sterlin Thompson and Josh Rivera gave Florida two runners on. Thompson was able to advance to third on a sacrifice fly by Cory Acton and Jacob Young drove him home with a single, which extended Young's hitting streak to 28 games. Mace settled in and the Gators added insurance runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The game was finally put out of reach by Colby Halter's monstrous grand slam in the eighth inning. "I worked a pretty good at-bat, fouled off a bunch of pitches and put a pretty good swing on it," Halter said after the game. "It's probably one of the farthest balls I've hit in my life." "I had my first high school grand slam last year, so it was only the second grand slam of my life."



SCORE, B8: Gators 10 FAMU 2



Colby Halter cleared the scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/pMNp5mfbdW — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 5, 2021

Game 2

Jack Leftwich took the mound to start the game and was sharp from the onset. He retired the side in the top of the first on just nine pitches but wouldn't get the same early run support Mace enjoyed. Leftwich gave up a single to Rowell in the second and eventually loaded the bases. He was able to strand all three runners, striking out Cirr-Nicholas Bohannon to exit the jam. The Gators used a little station-to-station baseball in the third inning to break the game open. Fabian doubled with one out, followed by a Hickey walk. Jordan Butler singled to right to load the bases. Thompson and Halter singled in the next two at-bats to make it 2-0 and Cory Acton singled to third base to push the score to 3-0. One more single, making it four in a row, from Mac Guscette gave Florida a 4-0 lead that would last until Howell blasted a home run off of Leftwich in the seventh. "The home run I had him in a good spot," Leftwich said of Howell's home run. "I was like, 'this kid hit a double off me, I want to get him here.' I tried to do too much on the slider and he hit it." Jacob Young also extended his hitting streak in the second game. Young's streak, now at 29 games, tied Tim Olson for the longest in school history.

