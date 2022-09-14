Florida hits .345 on the night to extend its win streak to four matches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 16 Florida volleyball team defeated the Florida State Seminoles in straight sets in the Sunshine Showdown Presented by Fresh From Florida on Tuesday night in Exactech Arena.

With the win, Florida moves to 7-2 on the year and has won four-straight matches.

The Gators came back from a deficit in the first frame to claim it 25-19 and then followed with an extra-points victory (29-27) in the second set to pull ahead 2-0 in the match. Florida once again came from behind in the third set, closing out on a 5-0 run to win 25-22 and clinch the match.

Merritt Beason led the offense attack with 13 kills and a .400 clip, while Marina Markova followed closely behind with 12 kills and a .400 hitting efficiency of her own.

Gabrielle Essix added nine kills on 15 swings (.467) in the victory, while Sofia Victoria (8) and Bre Kelley (6) rounded out the Gator scorers.

Alexis Stucky dished out 41 assists in the match, a three-set best for the freshman, while leading the Gators to a .345 clip.

At the net, Florida registered nine blocks, led by five from Essix. Stucky, Kelley and Beason each posted three in the sweep.

Elli McKissock paced the backcourt defense with a 16-dig performance, moving her to 22nd-place in program history with 924 career digs. Emily Canaan and Beason each tallied seven digs in the match, followed by six from Stucky.

McKissock also led the way behind the service line, picking up two aces, while Trinity Adams and Canaan each pitched in one.

The Gators are back in action on Friday against No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc. at the Kohl Center. First serve is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Records

No. 16 Florida (7-2) Florida State (7-3)

How It Happened

* Florida found itself down five points early in the first set, falling behind 8-3 to the Seminoles. The Gators were able to claw their way out of that hole, tying the frame at 16-all. Behind service runs from Emerson Hoyle and Alexis Stucky, the Gators pulled ahead four points at 21-17 and UF was able to close out the frame with a 4-2 run to take it 25-19.

* The Gators hit .424 in the first frame, led by four kills apiece from Markova and Beason. Essix added a four-block effort in the set.

* The second set was a back-and forth battle for each of the teams, but the Seminoles held the two-point advantage at the media timeout. Out of the break, the Gators battled back from four points down to knot the set 20-20, forcing an FSU timeout. The Seminoles strung together a 2-0 run out of that timeout, but the Gators would not bow out, forcing extra points and eventually taking the set 29-27.

* Florida hit .265 in the second set, tallying 18 kills in the frame. Markova posted five, while Beason added four in the victory.

* From the start of the third set, it looked like the momentum belonged completely to the Seminoles. Florida State got out to the five-point lead at 7-2 and continued to hold the Gators at a distance, going up as many as six at the 17-11 mark. Florida started to slowly chip away, eventually tying the frame at 20-20. FSU would take the 22-20 advantage, but a 5-0 run, thanks in part to the serves of McKissock, clinched the match for Florida.

* In a set where Florida hit .353, Beason led the way with six kills. Markova and Victoria posted three to secure the come-from-behind victory.

Notables

* The Gators improve 44-21 in the all-time series against the Seminoles

* Florida is now 25-7 in three set matches against Florida State

* The Gators are now 26-6 in Gainesville, Fla. against FSU

* UF is now 5-0 in three-set matches during the 2022 campaign

* Elli McKissock moved into 22nd place all-time in Florida’s record books with 924 career digs

Up Next

* The Gators are back in action on Friday against No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc. at the Kohl Center\

* First serve is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network

* The Gators and Badgers are attempting to break the NCAA regular season attendance record, looking at 17,000+ at the match

